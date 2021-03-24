Itanagar: Ganga-Jully road to be opened April 1- Talo Potom

ITANAGAR- The much awaited Ganga to Jully road will be opened for traffic from April 1 onwards, informed Tadar Bhupen, Assistant Engineer PWD. Briefing media Bhupen informed that repairing work is at final stage. The Ganga to Jully road was washed away at two places during the last monsoon.

“The restoration took time because cement concrete (CC) road has been laid in the entire stretch which was washed away. The curing process is taking time,” added AE Bhupen. Further he shared that the stretch from NH 415 to Dokum junction will also be converted into CC road.

“Tender has been done and by next winter work will be completed. At present we are concentrating on completing SP office to ESS sector road,” he added. The ADM Talo Potom expressed satisfaction over the quality of work done by the contractor and PWD led by EE Tarh Gungkap.

Tadar Bhupen alongwith additional district magistrate (ADM) Talo Potom and PWD officials visited this stretch of road on Wednesday to get the first hand information of the ongoing repairing work.

“I have been regularly visiting to check the restoration work. Everyone has done a commendable job. PWD and contractors deserve appreciation for the good work. Within a short period they have done a good job,” said Talo Potom.

Potom further informed that eviction drive in the SP office to ESS sector road has been completed. “The construction of this stretch of road has started in full swing,” said Potom.

He also expressed happiness over the change in attitude of the people of the capital region towards developmental projects which need to be continue.

“Many people have self demolished the structures falling under ROW. No compensation has been paid and illegal structures have been demolished without any major resistance, this is a good sign ” added Potom.