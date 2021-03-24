Arunachal CM tour of Changlang dist DAY-1:  inaugurated new buildings of police stations

CHANGLANG- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today began his 4-day tour of Changlang district. On the first day of his tour, CM inaugurated the new building of the police station of Changlang and Namtok.

He also inaugurated the newly constructed Police Station building at Jairampur, Nampong and Manmao, inaugurated the Block II of District Secretariat, double lane composite bridge over river Tirap, CC pavements, 2×250 KW Tissu Ph-II Mini Hydel Project at Jungsam village and a new Circle Office of Kantang. He also inspected the ongoing construction of the school building of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya.

On his first day, he was accompanied by Home Minister Bamang Felix, Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, PWD Eastern Zone Advisor Phosum Khimhun, DGP RP Upadhyay and other dignitaries. Tourism Advisor Laisam Simai joined the CM at Jairampur.

In his address at a public meeting held at Changlang and Jairampur, the CM said the opening of new police stations and making several of them operational is an effort directed towards speedy clearance of tourism circuits in the region.

About 21 police stations have been renovated and newly established recently in the three districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL), said the CM. He said once tourism opens up in these districts, it will boost economic activity.

The CM said the TCL districts being mineral resource rich areas, locals should be able to derive maximum benefits from the revenue generated. He said appropriate policy is being worked out so that the area from where natural resources are harnessed the locals benefit the most.

He also said the state government is attempting to revive coal mining in the region and also tap other natural resources such as hydropower and oil for maximizing revenue generation so that the state can be made less dependent on the centre.

The CM said TCL districts were earlier deprived of central flagships programmes due to lack of transparency and information. But now with decentralization policy initiated by the State Government, the region is gradually witnessing a pouring of central schemes. The CM also said Changlang district being one of the highly populated districts in Arunachal, he assured that in matters of fund distribution district wise, it gets priority.

Informing that the State Government has declared 2021 as the year of education, the CM said effort to achieve quality education should be participatory. He requested for community participation and urged the locals to take an active part in improving the education scenario by regular visit to schools and working with the education authority. He also called out the parents to ensure that children do their homework, projects and assignments at home.

Later in the evening, the CM held an interaction with the local government officials. During the interaction, the CM advised the officers to give their best during service days so that they live a life of satisfaction and happiness after retirement. He said it is the bureaucrats who are to implement the policies of the government at the ground.