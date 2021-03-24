Arunachal: Chowna Mein interacted with the Farmer Producer Company members

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday interacted with the members of the Farmer Producer Company (FPC) to know about their issues and challenges faced in the district during the review meeting of Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North East Region (MOVCD-NER).

Mein exhorted the need for reviving different indigenous species and promoting organic farming in the State.

He said that it is known to everybody that indigenous varieties have unique taste and high nutritional value. As such, farmers in consultation with experts should put in efforts to enhance production of indigenous varieties as well, he added.

Mein lauded the effort and hardwork put forward by different producer organization in the state and assured help from the state government or central government through schemes made for the farmers and FPOs.

Mein assured that all the FPCs undergoing MOVCD in Arunachal Pradesh may be considered for additional two years fund after proper discussion with the designated authority so that the producer organization does not face dearth of fund for carrying out the certification process.

Chowkham Organic Agro Producer Co. Ltd., a Farmer Producer Company who is undergoing organic certification under MOVCD for Khampti Lahi Rice highlighted the progress of the FPC in regards of organic cultivation, processing and marketing of the product.

Executive member of the SHEEL Biotech, the service provider of the MOVCD updated the forum about the C3 certification, the marketing prospects and its challenges of Glutinous Khampti Lahi rice.

As organic certification fund is allotted only for three years, SHEEL Biotech member suggested for the fund for additional two years for the success of the project.

HODs, CEO NOSAAP and members of Chowkham Organic Agri Producer Co. Ltd, Waisali Agro Producer Co Ltd and NOSAAP Producer Co. Ltd also gave feedbacks on the practical issues and its recommendation for the products to get proper marketing channel right from production to consumer end.

As with other agriculture products, rice also faces marketing problem. In absence of a proper marketing system the farmers are unable to get their dues from their yield.