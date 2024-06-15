Arunachal
Full List of Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet Ministers with Portfolios, Who gets What
Full List of Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet Ministers with Portfolios, Who gets What- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, acting on the advice of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, has allocated various portfolios to cabinet ministers.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday (June 14) allocated the portfolios of the new minister. According to the ministers’ portfolios list, Chief minister Pema Khandu has kept All departments not assigned to deputy chief minister and the cabinet ministers.
Here is the list of cabinet ministers with their portfolios.
- Chowna Mein- regains his position as the Deputy Chief Minister and is entrusted with crucial portfolios including Finance, Planning and Investment, Tax & Excise, State Lotteries, Economics & Statistics, and Power and Non-Conventional Energy Resources.
- Biyuram Wahge- Health & Family Welfare and Water Resources departments.
- Nyato Dukam- Commerce & Industries, Labour & Employment, and Information & Public Relations & Printing.
- Gabriel D Wangsu- Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Dairy Development, Fisheries, Food & Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs.
- Wangki Lowang- Environment & Forests, Geology, Mining & Minerals, and the Department of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding.
- Pasang Dorjee Sona- Education, Rural Works, Parliamentary Affairs, Tourism, and Libraries as a Cabinet Minister.
- Mama Natung- Home and Inter State Border Affairs, Public Health Engineering & Water Supply, Department of Indigenous Affairs.
- Dasanglu Pul- Women & Child Development, Cultural Affairs, and Science & Technology
- Balo Raja Urban Affairs, Land Management, and Civil Aviation.
- Kento Jini- Law, Legislative and Justice, Social Justice, Empowerment & Tribal Affairs, and Sports & Youth Affairs.
- Ojing Tasing- Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Cooperation and Transport