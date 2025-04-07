Arunachal: RGU Students Complete Study Tour to Sikkim and Darjeeling

ITANAGAR- Department of Social Work, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Master’s in Social Work IV Semester cohort of 28 Students completed a week long study tour to Sikkim and Darjeeling from 30/03/2025 to 05/04/2025.

The study tour as part of experiential learning under NEP-2020 was guided by the theme “Culture, Nature & Sustainability, learning imperatives from Himalayan foothills- Sikkim and Darjeeling” and was accompanied by Dr. Ravi Ranjan Kumar and Ms. Urvashi Gaurav as faculty coordinators from Department of Social Work, RGU.

This educational experience provided students with a unique opportunity to engage deeply with the socio-cultural diversity, ecological richness, and sustainable development practices of the region.

From the fully organic state Sikkim to the vibrant cultural tapestry of Darjeeling and the border village Pashupatinagar, Ilam, Nepal. Students explored how traditional wisdom, grassroots initiatives, and community resilience intersect to create sustainable living models.

The study tour included the India-China Boarder (Nathula Pass), Government fruit preservation factory in Sikkim and Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park and Himalayan Mountaineering Institute and also witnessed Kanchenjunga from the top of Tiger Hill.

The students also explored the tea garden in Darjeeling offering students first hand exposure to the role of professional humanitarian intervention (social work) in different settings.

Students also witnessed the efficacy of community-led efforts towards addressing climate vulnerabilities, promoting organic farming, and fostering inclusive development.

The serene landscapes and rich cultural heritage of the Himalayan foothills served as a living classroom, reinforcing the importance of sustainability, ethical engagement, and context-sensitive social work practice offering insights into interconnectedness of culture, ecology and community resilience.

The experience emphasized the importance of adopting a holistic, inclusive and ecologically grounded approach to social work professionals which is informed by the lived realities of the people in fragile and culturally rich ecosystem like Himalayas.