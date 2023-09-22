Arunachal: Governor launches ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat – Nasha Mukt Arunachal Abhiyan’

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) launched the State-level ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat- Nasha Mukt Arunachal Abhiyan’ on 22nd September 2023. The launching programme, which was organised at Dera Natung Govt. College Jubilee Hall auditorium started with the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Dera Natung Govt. College and Rajyoga Education & Research Foundation, Brahma Kumaris, Itanagar.

In his address, the Governor said that ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat- Nasha Mukt Arunachal Abhiyan’ is not just a campaign but a commitment to the wellbeing of the people. By tackling the root cause of drug abuse, raising awareness and providing support, it aspires to pave the way for a brighter, healthier future for the State and the nation.

The Governor commended the Brahma Kumaris and authority of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar for signing the MoU. He said that it is a challenging task but expressed hope that the endeavour will bring good results and go a long way in fortifying a promising future for the youth of the State.

The Governor emphasised on a healthy family environment at home as a first and foremost step towards Nasha Mukt society. A good upbringing of a child will never give a chance to stray and pick up bad habits.

The Governor said that the State Government is committed and has Arunachal Pradesh Psychoactive Substance Policy 2021 in place, but, he underscored the involvement of the society as a whole to assist those going into addiction. He appealed to the people not to neglect even one individual and help the person to get rid of the bad habit.

The Governor said drug addiction is a serious issue and called for strong action against drug peddlers and suppliers. He suggested the use of technology in tracking peddlers and drug suppliers. With real-time tracking, we can keep an eye and eradicate drug menace from our society, he said.

Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Social Justice, Empowerment & Tribal Affairs, and Women & Child Development Alo Libang, Secretary to Governor Darade Sharad Bhaskar, Medical Wing of Rajyoga Education & Research Foundation, Brahma Kumaris, Mount Abu, Rajasthan, Dr. Banarasi Lal Sah, Principal, Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar Dr. M.Q. Khan and Assistant Professor, DNGC, Brahma Kumar Prof. Jayadeba Sahoo, Dr. Ratan Tayeng also spoke on the occasion.

National Coordinator ‘My India – Addiction Free India’ campaign, Dr. Sachin Parab delivered the keynote address, while Manager, Brahma Kumaris, Itanagar, Brahma Kumari Junu administered the Nasha Mukt (De-addiction) pledge to the participants.

As part of the programme, Rajyoga Teacher from Tezpur, Brahma Kumari Kamala conducted a meditation session on the occasion.

Special invitees, faculty members of Dera Natung Govt. College and other educational institutes, NSS programme officers and volunteers and students from different colleges and schools of the Capital Itanagar participated in the launching programme.