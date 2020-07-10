Arunachal: four people feared buried alive in Modirijo landslide

Itanagar- In another incident of landslide, at around 1230 hrs at Modirijo, near Six Kilometre between Itanagar and Naharlagun, four people are feared buried alive. As per latest reports, three bodies have been recovered while search is on for the fourth.

Expressing extreme anguish, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has ordered all possible relief and ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each for the deceased.

Another two persons were rescued alive and taken to hospital for their injuries.

He repeated his appeal to the people residing in vulnerable places to maintain extreme caution and move to safer places. He also urged all to travel with caution owing to rain-loosened soil that may trigger landslides anytime.

Khandu offered prayers for the deceased and conveyed solidarity with the aggrieved families.

More details are awaited- rescue operation is continue