Arunachal: Four dies in Tigdo landslide, CM expresses sorrow

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the loss of four lives due to landslides at Tigdo village this morning. Deceased includes a minor.

Conveying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members who fell prey to nature’s fury, Khandu said that the State and it’s people are with the victim during these trying times. He announced immediate release of ex-gratia @ Rs. 4 lakhs each to next of kins of the deceased.

“Incessant rain for the last couple of days that triggered landslides and floods have left trails of large scale devastation in the entire state. Reports have been pouring in about landslides in various locations from in and around the capital region. Road communication has been badly affected by nature’s fury and there is an increase in water flow in streams and rivers” Khandu stated.

He further cautioned that as per Indian Meteorological Department, there is likelihood of heavy rain in next few days across Arunachal Pradesh. He requested everyone to take all precautionary measures and refrain from staying at vulnerable locations.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration and the disaster management department to keep a strict vigil and continuously monitor the situation to avoid large scale devastation and loss of lives.