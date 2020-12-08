Itanagar:  IMC corporatpors Tuvin & Yakia win unopposed

Itanagar: Continuing its winning spree, the ruling Bharatiya Party (BJP) corporate candidates Gyamar Tuvin (Ward-14) and Tai Takia Yakia were elected unopposed from Itanagar Municipal Council on Tuesday.

They swelled list of winners to five as Kipa Takum (Ward-18), Tarh Nachung (Ward-19) and Kipa Loram Ward-20 were declared winners earlier.

Itanagar city BJP president Tarh Soping attributed the victory to unequivocal support and faith in the leadership of Chief Minister Preram Khandu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their vision for development with good governance and this would undoubtedly help the party to form the new IMC body which has total 20 corporators.