Arunachal: I will work to fulfil BJP’s poll promises; Pema Khandu

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday asserted that his government’s focus would be to fulfil the promises made in the BJP’s election manifesto.

After taking oath as the chief minister for a third consecutive term, Khandu said the BJP returned to power in the state due to the development works undertaken by the Centre in the Northeast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

“We are committed to fulfiling all the promises. We will run the government in the next five years based on the electoral promises for the welfare and development of the people,” he said.

The first cabinet meeting would chalk out a developmental roadmap for the first 100 days of the government, he added.

Watch Video of Pema Khandu’s Political Journey

Maintaining that Arunachal Pradesh with 26 major tribes and more than 100 sub-tribes is unique in nature, Khandu said the new government would work for the welfare of all and make efforts to make it a developed state.

He appealed to the people “to join hands” with the government as part of the “Team Arunachal” to speed up the development process.

Click here to read list of council of ministers

“PM Narendra Modi has taken special care for the region and the state, and I hope that in the coming years, Arunachal Pradesh will witness a massive spurt in developmental activities,” he said.

Khandu said, “This time, we inducted one woman in the cabinet to send a message to the women to be ready to fight the 2029 polls.”