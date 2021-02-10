Itanagar-  ADG NCC calls on CM Pema Khandu

ITANAGAR- Maj Gen Ananta Bhuyan, Addl Director General, NCC, NE Region, today called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu here at the Secretariat office.

Discussing on various issues with regard to National Cadet Corps (NCC), Maj Gen Bhuyan suggested establishment of an independent group headquarters in Arunachal Pradesh for the NCC units of the state.

He informed that at present there are eight group headquarters in the northeastern region but none in Arunachal Pradesh. All units of the state are under either the group headquarters at Tezpur or Dibrugarh.

“As Arunachal Pradesh is a strategically important state and its youths have immense potential, an independent group headquarter, which is headed by a brigadier, within the state will be a major boost to NCC activities,” he observed.

The ADG also informed that one NCC Academy is in the pipeline for the state at Balijan in Papum Pare district.

“The academy couldn’t take off due to the COVID pandemic. Now that it is under control, the project may soon start,” he said.

Giving examples of other states, the ADG suggested that the state government may introduce awards for cadets who excel in NCC activities, which will boost their morale. He further suggested that job incentives may be given to cadets holding various NCC certificate.

“As there are incentives for certificate holding cadets in defence recruitments, relaxations may be given for recruitment specially in the state police force. This would not only encourage youths to join NCC but also give trained manpower to the state police force,” he pointed.

The Chief Minister endorsed the suggestions and informed that the state government has already directed the nodal department to chalk out a detailed policy for recruitment of trained NCC cadets in government jobs. On introduction of awards for cadets, he assured the government will soon work out a plan to do so.

The ADG, who will be visiting the Itanagar NCC unit here tomorrow, added that Arunachal Pradesh is on top priority with regards to countrywide expansion of NCC.

There are three battalions of NCC in the state at Itanagar, Tawang and Pasighat, the last one being under an independent command.