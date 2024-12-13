Arunachal CM Calls for Preservation of Indigenous Culture, Tradition and Language

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu has reiterated his call for preservation of indigenous culture, tradition and languages distinct to Arunachal Pradesh lest these are lost with the onslaught of modernism and development.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the newly constructed Arunachal Vikas Parishad (AVP) Bhavan here near Bank Tinali this morning, he cited several examples of indigenous culture and languages that have completely disappeared across the world.

Khandu said that being a hundred present tribal state and few legislations, Arunachal Pradesh is lucky to still boast of its indigenous culture and traditions.

He congratulated AVP and its mother organization, the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram (ABVKA) on finally having its own Bhavan in the heart of Itanagar.

Expressing gratitude to the non-profit organization for working at the grassroot level in preservation of indigenous cultural heritage in the state, Khandu paid rich tributes to its founders – Golgi Bote late Talum Rukbo, Jatan Pulu and late Dwarikacharya, the founding President, General Secretary and Organising Secretary respectively in the year 1993.

“Since its inception, Arunachal Vikas Parishad (AVP) has been working for all-round development of the tribal society and for protection, preservation and promotion of their culture, customs, religions, rituals and tradition. Through its various activities, AVP has also contributed in promoting national integrity and the feeling of oneness among the young generation,” he observed.

Khandu appreciated AVP particularly for its role in providing quality education to the poor tribal children, especially in rural areas. AVP runs 32 Middle, Primary and Pre-primary schools in various rural areas across the state. With 23 district committees, 93 circle level committees and more than 2000 villages under its ambit AVP has emerged as one of the largest social organisations in the state working with the grassroot people.

“I am also glad to know that know that more than 500 students of Arunachal Pradesh have benefitted from the hostels of ABVKA in the various places outside of Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

One of the most significant contributions of AVP, Khandu observed, must be its role in formation of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) in 1999.

“Thanks to the then AVP President late Nabam Atum and his team, IFCSAP is today leading from the front in preservation of indigenous faiths and culture of our state, which were in danger of going towards a slow annihilation,” he remarked.

Khandu hailed the dedication of AVP workers in conducting Gram Sampark Abhiyaans in cooperation with IFCSAP in villages, reaching out to every household to spread the message of indigenous faith and to unite them.

He termed AVP a wholesome organization that, besides working in cultural preservation and education sectors, it is also contributing in the health sector through services provided by its village level health volunteers in rural areas and health camps and in the sports sector by organizing sports competitions in village as well as state levels every year.

He urged AVP to continue its noble endeavors in the state and assured support from the state government wherever required.

Khandu reiterated the state government’s commitment to promote and preserve indigenous culture, tradition and languages and sought support from organizations like IFCSAP and AVP.

“From this commitment of the government, the department of Indigenous Affairs was born. You are all welcome to discuss ways and means to preserve our distinct culture with the department and the state government will extend support,” Khandu added.

The newly constructed building comprises of the Abotani Balwadi cum Multipurpose Activity Centre and will be the centre-point of all activities carried out by AVP including preservation and promotion of culture, faith, traditional literature, dresses, and music.

It will also be a centre to impart training to develop human resources, empowerment of women and provide vocational training to the youths, besides housing AVP’s state office.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Law, Legislative & Justice Minister Kento Jini, former Education Minister Taba Tedir, Patron, Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti, Tai Tagak, Advisor, Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram Somayajulu, President, Arunachal Vikas Parishad Techi Gubin, IFCSAP President Dr Emi Rumi, AVP General Secretary Gomar Angu, officials and karyakartas of AVP, IFCSAP and ABVKA and students of Abotani Vidya Niketan.