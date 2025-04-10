Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Warning For Arunachal Pradesh, Assam

Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned against heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh on 10th April. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim will also receive intense showers on the 10th & 11th, while Assam and Meghalaya will witness downpour till the 11th of April.

Residents of Northeast India woke up to a change in the weather today as pre-monsoon showers and thunderstorms swept across the region, marking the beginning of a wet spell forecasted to continue over the coming days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and private weather agencies reported that this shift brings much-needed relief to some areas while raising concerns about potential heavy rainfall in others.

According to the IMD, scattered light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, began affecting the northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, as of early Thursday morning.

This weather pattern aligns with forecasts indicating that pre-monsoon activity would intensify starting April 10 and persist through at least April 17. The IMD has highlighted the possibility of isolated heavy spells in certain areas, urging local administrations to stay vigilant for potential flooding or landslides, particularly in hilly terrains.

Temperatures across the region today hovered between 20°C and 28°C, a slight dip from the warmer days earlier this month, as cloud cover and precipitation moderated the heat. In Guwahati, the largest city in the region, the maximum temperature reached 26°C by midday, with humidity levels rising due to the rainfall. Winds gusting up to 40-60 kmph were reported in some parts, adding to the stormy conditions.

Weather experts attribute this shift to the seasonal transition into the pre-monsoon phase, which typically brings rain and thunderstorms to Northeast India ahead of the southwest monsoon’s arrival in June.

Skymet Weather Services noted that the region could see widespread rain, with some areas potentially experiencing intense “Kal-Baishakhi” storms—characterized by lightning, strong winds, and heavy downpours—over the next week.

Between March 1 and April 9, Arunachal Pradesh recorded 52% less rainfall than normal, Assam and Meghalaya saw a 49% deficit, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura faced an alarming 86% shortfall.

Today’s showers may signal the start of a recovery from these dry conditions, though more sustained rainfall will be needed to offset the deficit.

Looking ahead, the IMD predicts that heavy rainfall could impact the Northeast states from April 10 through the end of the month, with the potential for floods and landslides in vulnerable areas. Authorities have been advised to monitor river levels and ensure preparedness in low-lying and hilly regions.

For residents, today’s weather offers a respite from the heat but also a reminder to brace for wetter days ahead. As the region transitions into this active weather phase, people are encouraged to stay updated with local forecasts and take precautions against sudden storms.