Arunachal: Drug Racket Using QR Codes busted in West Siang

AALO- A significant breakthrough was achieved by the Anti-Drug Squad of West Siang Police uncovering a sophisticated drug peddling racket that leveraged modern technology, specifically QR codes, to facilitate its operations.

The West Siang police on April 9, 2025, acting on credible intelligence, conducted a targeted operation in Aalo, leading to the arrest of the primary accused, Dorik Doji. The operation resulted in the disruption of a well-coordinated drug supply network that operated under the guise of legitimate businesses, utilizing Customer Service Points (CSPs) and digital payment platforms such as QR codes and Google Pay.

The drug racket employed a multi-layered strategy to distribute narcotics while minimizing direct contact between parties, thereby reducing the risk of detection.

Dorik Doji, the mastermind, collaborated with Talom Mibang, a CSP owner in Pasighat, to facilitate payments. Doji misrepresented his activities as an “online gaming business,” convincing Mibang to allow drug users to transfer money through his CSP and associated QR code. Payments were structured with an initial 50% commission for Mibang, followed by 30% after six months.

Once a user contacted Doji through middlemen and completed the payment by scanning the QR code, the drugs were discreetly placed in isolated locations. Doji would then notify the buyer via a phone call, instructing them to retrieve the package, ensuring no physical handover occurred.

Funds were re-routed through a CSP managed by Doji in Aalo, further obscuring the money trail. He also collected cash directly from the Pasighat CSP on multiple occasions.

The network relied on WhatsApp calls for coordination, with Doji frequently changing his mobile number after two to three transactions to avoid tracking.

This use of QR codes—a technology typically associated with legitimate commerce—allowed the racket to operate with a veneer of legality, exploiting the trust and widespread adoption of digital payments in India.

The investigation stemmed from two registered cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act—Aalo PS Case No. 14/25 and Case No. 16/25. Technical evidence, including bank transaction records and cooperation from Pasighat Police, led to Mibang’s arrest, followed by Doji’s apprehension in Aalo. The police are likely continuing efforts to identify and apprehend the middlemen and other potential accomplices.

While specific details about the drugs seized during the April 9 operation were not disclosed in initial reports, the NDPS Act cases suggest involvement of controlled substances such as heroin, cannabis, or synthetic drugs—common in Arunachal Pradesh’s illicit market.

Meanwhile, the use of QR codes and digital payment platforms in this racket underscores a growing trend of criminal enterprises adapting to technological advancements. This poses a challenge for law enforcement, requiring enhanced cyber-monitoring capabilities.