Arunachal: Dera Natung Government College Crowned Overall Champion at XIII Inter College Youth Festival 2025

ITANAGAR- The XIII Inter College Youth Festival (ICYF-2025), hosted by Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), concluded on a high note after three vibrant days of cultural, literary, and sports competitions celebrating youth talent, diversity, and unity. The valedictory ceremony was graced by Topin Ete, MLA of Aalo West, as Chief Guest.

In his keynote, Ete commended the university’s efforts in organizing the event and emphasized the vital role of such festivals in promoting unity and cultural pride among Arunachal’s youth. He urged students to preserve indigenous languages and make wise life choices, especially amid rising concerns about drug abuse.

RGU Registrar Dr. N.T. Rikam opened the ceremony with a warm address, announcing plans to institutionalize the festival with regular intervals through state government support.

Prof. S.K. Nayak, Acting Vice-Chancellor, highlighted the scale of the festival, praising the enthusiasm and participation of students from across the state.

A total of 27 colleges and 484 students participated in competitions spanning 8 disciplines, including sports, essay writing, debates, extempore speeches, and cultural showcases.

The theme of this year’s festival, “Empowering Youth and Celebrating Unity,” resonated through every event, fostering camaraderie and self-expression among students.

Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar emerged as the Overall Champion, while Indira Gandhi Government College, Tezu, and Saint Claret College, Ziro, bagged the First and Second Runners-up titles, respectively. Dorjee Khandu Government College, Tawang, was honored with the Best Discipline Team award.

The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Prof. Nabam Naka Hina, Dean of Students’ Welfare, expressing gratitude to all stakeholders, volunteers, and participants for making ICYF-2025 a grand success.

This edition of the Youth Festival stands as a testament to the transformative power of student engagement, cultural exchange, and collective celebration across Arunachal Pradesh’s academic community.