Arunachal: NABARD Launches Two MEDPs for SHG Women in Namsai

NAMSAI- In a significant step towards empowering rural women, NABARD has launched two new Micro-Enterprise Development Programmes (MEDPs) in Namsai district.

The training programmes, implemented by Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT) in partnership with Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), aim to equip 60 Self-Help Group (SHG) women with income-generating skills.

The two initiatives include Soap and Detergent Making at Jona village (Namsai Block) and Incense Stick Making at Alubari village (Chongkham Block), with 30 women participants each.

Kamal Roy, AGM (District Development), NABARD, graced the inaugural sessions as Chief Guest. He highlighted the market potential of both products and encouraged the women to leverage digital platforms like ONDC and utilize social security schemes for financial inclusion.

Gaonburas of both villages motivated the trainees, while Chandan Prasad, CEO of BLCCT, offered practical guidance on product quality, branding, and teamwork. Jyoti Kumari, a mentor under the Startup Village Enterprises Programme (SVEP), assured continued support post-training, including help with bank loans and linking the incense stick unit with NABARD’s floriculture project.

Block Coordinators of ArSRLM praised the enthusiasm of the participants, reaffirming the Mission’s commitment to their entrepreneurial journey.

Concluding the sessions, SHG representatives Pinky Sonuwol and Anju Limbu expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, vowing to utilize the opportunity for community upliftment.

These grassroots initiatives exemplify how coordinated efforts can transform rural livelihoods and promote women-led micro-entrepreneurship in Arunachal Pradesh.