Arunachal: State BJP Team Visit Bereaved Family, Injured Party Members

ITANAGAR- The State BJP team, led by State President Kaling Moyong, visited the residence of Joram Taji, Office Secretary of BJP Itanagar District, to express their heartfelt condolences over the demise of his mother, Late Mrs Joram Yame.

Kaling Moyong and the team offered floral tributes, conveyed sincere condolences, and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Late Mrs Joram Yame, aged around 65 years, of Piel Joram village, Keyi Panyor District, passed away on 8th April 2025 after a prolonged illness. She was a respected elder and beloved member of her community, known for her warmth, resilience, and unwavering dedication to her family. Her loss is deeply felt not just by her loved ones but also by all who were touched by her kindness and grace.

Later in the day, the State BJP team also visited Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, to inquire about the health of Mrs Kabak Yania Lokam, ZPM of Pania Sang, Kurung Kumey District.

She was seriously injured in a tragic road accident on 7th April 2025, around 6:00 AM at Potin, while en route to Koloriang to attend Sthapna Diwas 2025 events.

In the unfortunate incident, Mrs Lokam, Mrs Dake Yajul (GPC Nampe), and a child suffered serious injuries. Kaling Moyong expressed deep concern for the victims and extended his best wishes for their speedy and full recovery.

The State Vice-President Tarh Tarak, State Secretary Taring Tiri, Office Secretary Joram Tat, State Media Co-Convener Nima Sangey, State Mahila Morcha President Mrs Kohman L. Ngemu, Conveners Nabam Naga and Tagom Pabin, Vice-President State Mahila Morcha Mrs Tsering Dolma, District President (Itanagar City) Tadar Towmin, and other party members were also present along with BJP president.