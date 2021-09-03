Arunachal Governor, Chief Minister discuss development issues

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 3rd September 2021. They discussed about the developmental issues of the State.

The Governor shared his concerns with the Chief Minister about the disruption of road communications in different parts of the State due to landslides and flooding rivers. He suggested for strict supervision for the quality construction of roads and alternative routes to address these challenges so as to minimise the difficulties of the people.

The Governor emphasised on implementation of State and Central Government schemes and projects in order to promote ‘Start up’ entrepreneurship and self employment in the spirit of ‘Atma Nirbharta’. He said that the State Government Departments must reach out to the people, particularly the youth and motivate them towards self-employment by taking help from various government schemes and facilities.

The Governor commended the Chief Minister and his team, particularly health department, administration and Police for bringing down the COVID cases in the State.