Arunachal: Gov, Dy CM discuss Miao- Vijoynagar Road projects

ITANAGAR- The Dy CM Chowna Mein called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 8th April 2022. They discussed about strategic Miao- Vijoynagar Road and development projects in the State.

The Governor commended the Deputy Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues for the successful visit to Vijoynagar by road. He said that for any successful implementation of project, every person from the concerned minister to the implementation agency must work in tandem with team spirit and dedication. All the stakeholders must involve themselves in completion of Miao-Vijoynagar (MV) Road, he emphasised.

The Governor reiterated that the completion of the MV Road will facilitate in the protection of the treasured wildlife flora and fauna, in the famed Namdapha National Park, where due to non-existence of road, the forest department personnel cannot reach to monitor the safety and free movement of the wildlife and precious herbs and plants.

Earllier, the Deputy Chief Minister briefed the Governor that the Miao-Vijaynagar road will be made thorough and motorable by 25th April 2022 and black topping will be completed by the end of September 2022.

The Deputy Chief Minister accompanied by Minister of Public Health Engineering & Water Supply Minister, Wangki Lowang, Minister of Food & Civil Supply, Geology & Mining, Urban Development & Housing, Kamlung Mosang, Minister of Rural Work Department, Honchun Ngandam inspected the entire stretch of the road to Vijoynagar on 2nd to 4th April 2022. They travelled by road from Miao and reached Vijoynagar in a day.