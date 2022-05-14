Itanagar: NSS NERIST Cell along with TRIHMS organized Voluntary Blood Donation Camp

ITANAGAR- The NSS Cell of NERIST in collaboration with Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science, ( TRIHMS ) Naharlagun organized a Voluntary Blood Donation Camp at NERIST Health Unit. A total of 60 volunteers turned up, of which 42 units were collected after deferring. Zion Institute of Nursing also extended support by providing nursing support.

The expert team of Blood Bank, TRIHMS led by Dr. Tashi Paleng was accompanied by Dr. Joram Khopey, Deputy Director, State Blood Transfusion Council. Dr. Khopey briefed about the benefits of blood donation, DOs and DON’Ts and also clarified that young donors should never be afraid of donating blood as there is no or little demerit if he/she is eligible to donate blood.

Also, he lauded that people involved in such philanthropy are the true religious service providers to humanity. He also suggested that frequent smaller blood donation camp is better than larger blood donation camp as the storage period of blood is limited while the demand is continuous.

The coordinator of NSS Cell NERIST, Dr. P. Devachandra Singh felt overwhelmed by the support received from TRIHMS, Zion Institute of Nursing (Nirjuli), the team of NERIST Health Unit, all Programme officers and students’ volunteers. Dr. Singh also felt grateful to Prof. H. S. Yadav, Director, NERIST and Prof. P. Lingfa, Dean (Students’ Affairs) for their advice and moral support to make this camp successful.