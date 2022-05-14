 Itanagar: IMC Mayor, Tame Phassang inspected under construction of Solid Waste Management Plant

ITANAGAR- Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor, Tame Phassang along with Corportaros and Officials of IMC inspected the ongoing construction of the Solid Waste Management Plant to review the work progress at Karsingsa on Saturday.

During the inspection, Mayor directed the Engineers to complete the work in the stipulated time. ‘The corporation is all set to install the SWM plant once the construction of the approach road would get completed, said Mayor.

He further added that ‘one of the major challenges of the IMC is to dispose of garbage, until & unless there is no proper Solid Waste Management plant, our efforts to make the city clean will incomplete’.

Phassang further informed that once completed the SWMP will cover the Naharlagun, Nirjuli, and Banderdewa areas including some of the adjoining areas.

Earlier, Mayor also Inaugurated CC Pavement road in Niya Colony under Banderdewa Administration this morning. During the program, the locals have apprised the Mayor for the construction of approach roads and drain in the colonies.

While responding to the representation of the natives, Mayor has advised the gathering to submit their grievances to the local Corporator and assured them to look after their grievances accordingly.

Mayor was accompanied by Corporators – Lokam Anand, Tamuk Tagiang, Gora Tallang, Tarh Achak, Arun Kipa Loram, Director, Town Planning and ULBs – Likha Suraj, EAC -IMC Datum Gadi, Executive Engineer – Yumlam Take, Assistant Engineers and other officials.