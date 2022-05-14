National

Delhi Mundka fire: 27 Bodies Recovered, Kejriwal orders magisterial probe

The fire department said the four-storey building, which did not have a fire safety certificate, had a single entry and exit point.

May 14, 2022
0 2 minutes read
Delhi Mundka fire: 27 Bodies Recovered, Kejriwal orders magisterial probe

NEW DELHI-  A day after a massive fire in a building in outer Delhi’s Mundka claimed 27 lives, frantic relatives were still searching for their loved ones with police saying that 29 people remained unaccounted for.

According to the fire department, the death toll could increase to 30 as charred human remains were found in the building during cooling operations on Saturday morning. Twelve injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

The fire department said the four-story building, which did not have a fire safety certificate, had a single entry and exit point.

“The building had a single escape route which is why there were so many casualties. Twenty-seven people have died,” Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said.

Related Articles

He said it is suspected that an explosion in an AC may have triggered the fire.

Garg added it was difficult to ascertain whether the remains found on Saturday morning were of one person or more.

Harish Goel and his brother Varun Goel, owners of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing and assembling company, in whose office the fire is suspected to have started, have been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia visited the spot on Saturday. The chief minister announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the fire, which started from the first floor of the building.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said he was “deeply pained” by the loss of lives in the tragedy, and called for immediate steps to prevent such incidents in the future. He also extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

Distraught relatives of the missing persons thronged the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Friday night hoping to get information about them.

According to DCP Sharma, an FIR has been registered against the owners of the CCTV camera packaging unit under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

All the floors of the building were being used by the same company, he said.

The building’s owner, Manish Lakra, has also been booked, the police said.

Tags
May 14, 2022
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Arunachal Governor attends the launch of a documentary on Lt. Col. Ajit Bhandarkar, SC (Posthumous)

Arunachal Governor attends the launch of a documentary on Lt. Col. Ajit Bhandarkar, SC (Posthumous)

April 2, 2022
MP CNB team destroyed illegal opium crops worth of 1.62 Bln in Arunachal Pradesh

MP CBN team destroyed illegal opium crops worth of 1.62 Bln in Arunachal Pradesh

March 31, 2022
Telangana: 11 migrant workers charred to death in Hyderabad warehouse fire

Telangana: 11 migrant workers charred to death in Hyderabad warehouse fire

March 23, 2022
West Bengal: 8 burnt alive by mob after murder of panchayat leader in Birbhum

West Bengal: 8 burnt alive by mob after murder of panchayat leader in Birbhum

March 22, 2022
BJP MP Tapir Gao calls Nitin Gadkari ‘Spiderman’ in Lok Sabha- Watch Video

BJP MP Tapir Gao calls Nitin Gadkari ‘Spiderman’ in Lok Sabha- Watch Video

March 22, 2022
Election Results 2022: BJP Wins 4 States, AAP Wins Punjab

Election Results 2022: BJP Wins 4 States, AAP Wins Punjab

March 10, 2022
World Wildlife Day: A new study describes the success of a community-based conservation of wolves in Ladakh

World Wildlife Day: A new study describes the success of a community-based conservation of wolves in Ladakh

March 1, 2022
ABG Shipyard Bank Fraud: India's biggest bank fraud

ABG Shipyard Bank Fraud: India’s biggest bank fraud

February 18, 2022
Composer-Singer Bappi Lahiri paases Away at 69

Composer-Singer Bappi Lahiri paases away at 69

February 16, 2022

Indian Govt bans 54 Chinese apps including Garena Free Fire

February 14, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button