Arunachal: SCCZ holds Commencement Ceremony

ZIRO- The Commencement Ceremony for the Claretine Class of 2022 of Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ) was held on Saturday here at the college auditorium.

A total of 200 students who took part in a ceremonial procession and the ceremony, took the pledge to be responsible citizens of the future, by assimilating the values taught in the college.

Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh, Professor Saket Kushwaha who was the Presider of the ceremony, declared the class of 2022, worthy of commencement, and awarded the certificates. In his commencement address, he exhorted the students to have a purpose in life and to serve the society in any way possible. He added that each student should identify their purposes to serve society.

Prof. V. N Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of Arunodaya University, Arunachal Pradesh, who attended the event as the Guest of Honour, in his address said that youths are not useless but used less and youths are not careless but cared less. He appreciated the college management, teaching, and non-teaching faculty for providing a conducive environment for students to learn and explore themselves.

Principal, Dr. Fr. Allwyn Mendoz appreciated the commitment and dedication shown by the graduating batch towards studies despite not being able to come to the college and interact with teachers regularly due to COVID pandemic. He wished the students the very best in their lives and asked them to continue to uphold the spirit of Claretine Alumni.

During the ceremony, 74 students were awarded various scholarships viz. SCCZ Residential Scholarship, SCCZ Academic Scholarship, Single Step Foundation Scholarship, Edacheriparambil M. E. Memorial Scholarship, Gigi-Mini Scholarship, Saju-Bindu Scholarship, and Theresiakutty John Memorial Scholarship and 21 recipients of SCCZ Awards for outstanding Academic Performance were conferred.