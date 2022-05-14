Itanagar

Itanagar: 2nd National Lok Adalat conducted in the State

The next National Lok Adalat will be organised on the month of August on 13th Day.

May 14, 2022
Itanagar: 2nd National Lok Adalat conducted in the State

ITANAGAR- The second National Lok Adalat of this year was conducted by Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) under the aegis of NALSA today on 14th May 2022 in various courts of the state along with rest of the nation.

National Lok Adalat is conducted quarterly every year in numerous courts of the country, where the disputes/cases that are pending in a court or are at pre-litigation stage are compromised or settled in an amicable manner. Lok Adalat is one of the alternate dispute redressal  mechanism.

It is conducted to lessen the burden of the courts by settling the long pending cases in a speedy manner. It is speedy and cost effective which can give immense relief to the parties (the litigants).

The Lok Adalat were held at the Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench, Naharlagun, District & Session Court of Tezu, Bomdila, Yupia, Pasighat, Khonsa, the Additional District & Session Court, Basar, Chief Judicial Magistrate Courts of Roing, Yupia, Seppa, Aalo, Pasighat, Ziro, Changlang, Daporijo and Judicial Magistrate First Class Courts of Longding, Namsai, Yupia, Khonsa, Tawang , Yingkiong, Pangin, Palin in today’s National Lok Adalat (A total of 23 Benches). While, CJM Aalo conducted the Lok Adalat via Virtual Platform.

Over 193 Cases were disposed out of 1271 taken up listed cases and amount of 1,27,60,371 (Rupees One Crore Twenty Seven Lakhs Sixty Thousand Three Hundred Seventy One ) were total settlement amount.

The next National Lok Adalat will be organised on the month of August on 13th Day.

May 14, 2022
