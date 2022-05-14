Itanagar: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- The Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) BD Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhawan, Itanagar on 13th May 2022. They discussed about various subjects of development in the State which need special focus and initiatives from the State and Central Governments.

The Governor shared about the best practices and initiatives of Raj Bhawan with the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman. He also highlighted the developmental steps taken by the State Government to bring prosperity and progress for the farthest habitation and last man in queue of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor informed the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha about the various political and administrative challenges as the ways out of it in the State.

Leaving a mark to enshrine the reminiscence of his visit to Arunachal Pradesh, the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha planted a sapling of Araucaria at Raj Bhavan’s northern lawn, in the presence of the Governor.