Arunachal: 4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Changlang
According to the NCS, the tremors had a depth of 120 km at 222 km south of the state’s south Changlang.
CHANGLANG – An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh’s South Changlong on Friday noon, the National Center for Seismology informed.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 13-05-2022, 12:39:30 IST, Lat: 25.77 & Long: 97.00, Depth: 120 Km ,Location: 222km S of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, India,” the NCS tweeted.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 13-05-2022, 12:39:30 IST, Lat: 25.77 & Long: 97.00, Depth: 120 Km ,Location: 222km S of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/aPf2q9NPVP @Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/qYhUuRl1Ca
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) May 13, 2022
Earlier in the morning, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was felt in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala at 7.46 AM, whose depth of 5km occured at 57 km north-northwest of Dharamshala.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 13-05-2022, 07:46:43 IST, Lat: 32.71 & Long: 76.12, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 57km NNW of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, India,” NCS had tweeted.
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 13-05-2022, 07:46:43 IST, Lat: 32.71 & Long: 76.12, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 57km NNW of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/eMnDNG9rms @Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/c96NdIvhmP
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) May 13, 2022
Further details are awaited.
