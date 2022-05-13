Arunachal: 4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Changlang

CHANGLANG – An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh’s South Changlong on Friday noon, the National Center for Seismology informed.

According to the NCS, the tremors had a depth of 120 km at 222 km south of the state’s south Changlang.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 13-05-2022, 12:39:30 IST, Lat: 25.77 & Long: 97.00, Depth: 120 Km ,Location: 222km S of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, India,” the NCS tweeted.

Earlier in the morning, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was felt in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala at 7.46 AM, whose depth of 5km occured at 57 km north-northwest of Dharamshala.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 13-05-2022, 07:46:43 IST, Lat: 32.71 & Long: 76.12, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 57km NNW of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, India,” NCS had tweeted.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 13-05-2022, 07:46:43 IST, Lat: 32.71 & Long: 76.12, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 57km NNW of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/eMnDNG9rms @Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/c96NdIvhmP — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) May 13, 2022

Further details are awaited.

Are you living in that area, where Earthquake strikes. did you feel the earthquake? Use the comments box to share details . if you have photo, whatsapp to us, 8011568848.