ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: NGOs conduct Door-to-Door IEC Campaign on Solid Waste Management

Last Updated: September 28, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: NGOs conduct Door-to-Door IEC Campaign on Solid Waste Management

ITANAGAR-    In a joint effort to address the growing concerns of solid waste management and promoting responsible household garbage disposal, NGOs-Youth Mission for Clean River and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, with the support of Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ISCDCL), conducted an extensive Information Education Communication (IEC) campaign in various localities across Itanagar.

The primary objective of the campaign, carried out on Thursday at Kime Pakka colony, Abotani colony, and Chandranagar area was to raise awareness among local residents and shopkeepers about the significance of proper waste disposal practices.

Also Red- NGOs, College NSS Unit jointly clean Yagamso River on World Rivers Day

The campaign conveyed key messages, including the importance of waste segregation, proper waste disposal methods, hazardous waste awareness, the significance of community participation, understanding the environmental impact of improper waste disposal, and integration with smart city initiatives.

Related Articles

Field workers highlighted the adverse effects of improper waste disposal on the environment, emphasizing the need for collective responsibility.

Also Read- Youths unite to clean Yagamso River on Indigenous People’s Day

“We believe that education and awareness are essential in bringing about positive change in waste management practices within the city.

Through this IEC campaign, we aim to empower residents with knowledge and tools to make a significant impact on Itanagar’s environmental landscape,” YMCR said in a release.

Tags
Last Updated: September 28, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal Pradesh initiates ‘Aadhaar Linked Birth Registration (ALBR)’ to issue ‘Baal Aadhaar’

Arunachal Pradesh initiates ‘Aadhaar Linked Birth Registration (ALBR)’ to issue ‘Baal Aadhaar’

Arunachal: Governor launches State-level ‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign

Arunachal: Governor launches State-level ‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign

Arunachal: Padmashree YD Thongchi released Nending Ommo's book 'Resonance: Echoes of Life'

Arunachal: Padmashree YD Thongchi released Nending Ommo’s book ‘Resonance: Echoes of Life’

Arunachal: Governor reviews Rajya Sainik Board

Arunachal: Governor reviews Rajya Sainik Board

Arunachal Pradesh Monogamy Election Eligibility Bill, 2023 to be place by Congress MLA Ninong Ering

Arunachal Pradesh Monogamy Election Eligibility Bill, 2023 to be place by Congress MLA Ninong Ering

Arunachal: Himalayan University organized Skill Orientation Program’ in KVK-Karsingsa

Arunachal: Himalayan University organized Skill Orientation Program’ in KVK-Karsingsa

Arunachal: Himalayan University conducted the Farmer Awareness Program in Karsingsa

Arunachal: Himalayan University conducted the Farmer Awareness Program in Karsingsa

Arunachal: 30 meters high mast flag hoisting ceremony held at NERIST

Arunachal: 30 meters high mast flag hoisting ceremony held at NERIST

Itanagar: Women Helpline-181 in WCD control room launched

Itanagar: Women Helpline-181 in WCD control room launched

Arunachal: Additional DG NCC North East Region calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Additional DG NCC North East Region calls on the Governor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button