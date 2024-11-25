Arunachal: HIM International School secured 1st position in a Quiz Competition on “Indian Polity”

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly successfully conducted a Quiz Competition on the topic “Indian Polity” on November 23, 2024, in commemoration of the Constitution Day 2024 celebrations.

The competition was organized for students of classes IX and X from schools in and around the Itanagar Capital Region.

HIM International School secured the 1st position, while Vivekananda Central School came in 2nd, followed by Kingcup Public School in 3rd place. The Quiz Competition was a grand success, with approximately 40 students participating.

Constitution Day 2024

Constitution Day, also known as “National Law Day”, is celebrated in India on 26 November every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. On 26 November 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted to the Constitution of India, and it came into effect on 26 January 1950.

The Government of India declared 26 November as Constitution Day on 19 November 2015 by a gazette notification.