Union Minister Annapurna Devi Begins Arunachal Visit to Boost Women & Child Welfare

ITANAGAR- Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi arrived in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday to a warm welcome by state WCD Minister Dasanglu Pul, marking the beginning of her multi-day visit focused on strengthening the implementation of key welfare schemes across the state.

The visit is part of the ongoing Poshan Pakhwara initiative — a national campaign aimed at raising awareness and improving nutritional outcomes for women and children.

Upon her arrival in Itanagar, Minister Devi convened a high-level meeting with officials from the Arunachal Pradesh Women and Child Development Department to review the progress of various centrally sponsored schemes, including those related to nutrition, child care, and women’s empowerment.

State Minister Dasanglu Pul welcomed the Union Minister on social media, stating: “It was an honour to welcome Union Minister of Women & Child Development, Mrs Annapurna Devi Ji and her esteemed team to Arunachal Pradesh. Together, we reaffirm our commitment to the welfare and empowerment of women and children across the state.”

Over the course of her visit, Minister Devi will travel to Kra Daadi and Lower Subansiri districts to participate in grassroots-level programmes, visit Anganwadi centres, schools, hospitals, and self-help groups (SHGs), and interact with beneficiaries of central welfare schemes.

She is also expected to hold review meetings with deputy commissioners and district officials to assess on-ground implementation and explore solutions to operational challenges faced by departments.

The visit highlights the Centre’s commitment to ensuring effective delivery of development initiatives and improving the living standards of women, children, and underprivileged communities in the Northeastern region.