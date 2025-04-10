Arunachal: Lhou Grelleng Heritage Village to Emerge as Cultural Tourism Hub

TAWANG- Lhou Grelleng Heritage Village in Tawang district is all set to evolve as a model cultural site, following a recent comprehensive visit by a team of tourism and heritage experts.

The delegation, led by Deputy Director of Tourism Bengia Manna Sonam, included international cultural expert Dr. Madhura Dutta, District Tourism Officer Tsering Dekey, and renowned rural tourism mentor and Advisor to the Department of Tourism, Raj Basu. The team was accompanied by a dedicated documentation team.

This visit follows an earlier survey by renowned conservation architect Anjan Mitra, who conducted an intensive study of the region’s traditional architecture.

The recent visit involved close interaction with members of the Lhou Grelleng Heritage Village Committee and included a community meeting held at the village monastery. A village-wide survey followed, in which committee members confirmed that a road approach with parking facilities will soon be completed.

During the interaction, Sonam emphasized the importance of promoting Responsible Tourism in remote areas of the state and outlined the state’s 14 approved tourism circuits. She highlighted the vital role of community participation in preserving and promoting local culture through tourism.

Dr. Dutta focused on the heritage value of Lhou Grelleng and briefed the community on standard practices to preserve it in alignment with UNESCO’s guidelines on Cultural Landscapes. She emphasized the technical integrity needed for such projects.

Tsering Dekey, District Tourism Officer, addressed the diminishing tourist engagement due to a lack of cultural experiences in the region, which has shortened tourist stays from four to five nights to just two. She emphasized the need for a full-day cultural village experience in Tawang to enhance visitor engagement.

Raj Basu stressed the importance of community initiative as the foundation for the project’s success. He confirmed that an architectural restoration plan is in place and encouraged the committee to initiate tourism-related activities in the interim.

In response, the committee agreed to key initiatives such as establishing a Community Museum with a focus on traditional Monpa mask collections, conducting cultural mapping, setting up an authentic Monpa Kitchen, and reviving the traditional Phla Festival. They also proposed allocating areas for traditional sports like archery and designating “Sacred Forests” as part of the cultural preservation efforts.

Later, the visiting team toured surrounding monasteries and deliberated on the broader potential of Tawang district to be developed as a Cultural Heritage Landscape, with Lhou Grelleng Heritage Village envisioned as the core heritage point. A primary action plan focused on heritage conservation and responsible tourism will be formulated accordingly.