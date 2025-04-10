Arunachal CM Urges Hydropower Developers to Tap Smaller Projects for Enhanced Capacity

TAWANG- Chief Minister Pema Khandu suggested power developers, who are already working in Arunachal Pradesh, to explore smaller projects in their respective river basins and work on them if feasible to add to the hydropower capacity of the state.

Chairing the 8th Meeting of the Steering Committee of the Department of Hydro Power Development here this morning, Khandu said that tributaries of the five main rivers of the state are small and can be feasible for generation of 100 to 300 MW of power.

He said that the CPSUs working on larger projects can always increase their scope by doing smaller projects simultaneously.

“As you already have men and machine at the work sites, it shouldn’t be a difficult task,” Khandu observed.

Reviewing the status of 13 hydropower projects across the districts of Shi Yomi, Dibang Valley, Anjaw, Subansiri, Kamle, and other parts of the state, Khandu expressed satisfaction that all the projects were progressing well with the entire government machinery working in coordination.

He urged the CPSUs to maintain their timeline and complete their respective projects on time.

“Delay in execution costs us Rs 9 crore per day in lost revenue and Local Area Development Fund. This underlines the urgency of timely implementation,” Khandu pointed.

He also emphasized on the role of Power Grid (PGCIL) in power sector development of the state.

“Power Grid needs to work in tandem with the hydropower developers so that power transmission can begin from day one,” he said.

Khandu underscored that the State Government and CPSUs must continue to work in synergy, not in silos and commended the commitment and teamwork this far.

The meeting attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, Advisor H K Paliwal, deputy commissioners from concerned districts and representatives from the Government of India and CPSUs – NHPC, SJVN, NEEPCO and THDCIL, reviewed project-specific timelines, addressed key hurdles, and assessed the progress of land acquisition.

The Deputy Commissioners were instructed to expedite the process with greater sensitivity and community engagement.

On the occasion, MoUs were signed with 4 PSUs for training and capacity building of technical and non-technical staff of Department of Hydro Power Development to build a future-ready workforce.

Earlier, the Chief Minister handed over a cheque of Rs 269.97 Crore to the Deputy Commissioner, Dibang Valley on behalf of SJVN Ltd.

“This marks a significant step forward in the construction of the 3097 MW Etalin Hydroelectric Project, one of the largest in the country!” Khandu commented.

He also thanked the Mishmi community for their support in execution of the project.

“Your cooperation is crucial for realising Arunachal Pradesh’s vision of harnessing its rich hydropower potential for sustainable growth and prosperity,” Khandu added.