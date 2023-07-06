ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh: DGP calls on the Governor

Anand Mohan, a 1994 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre, has taken over as DGP of Arunachal Pradesh Police. 

Last Updated: July 6, 2023
Arunachal Pradesh: DGP calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR-   The Director General of Police (DGP), Arunachal Pradesh, Anand Mohan, IPS, who has recently taken over charge, called on the State Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 6th July 2023.

Anand Mohan, a 1994 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre, has taken over as DGP of Arunachal Pradesh Police.

Welcoming the new DGP, the Governor expressed that his vast experience of having worked in multifarious capacities in various positions in the Police setup of the country will enable him to address numerous challenges and help in ensuring people-friendly policing in the State.

He emphasized that every police personnel of Arunachal Pradesh Police must be committed to providing a responsive and safe and secure environment to our citizens. Issues related to Police force modernization and infrastructure upgradation were also discussed.

The Governor shared his suggestions on the overall security scenario of the State and wished the new Police Chief of the State, a fruitful and successful tenure ahead.

Last Updated: July 6, 2023
