Arunachal: Chowna Mein release 2 books ‘Echoes from Menchukha Valley’ and ‘Dare to Dreams: Ignite your Inner Fire’

ITANAGAR- Two new books by authors Mito Dirchi and Dr Sandip Banerjee were released today at a programme organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society at JN State Museum Auditorium in Itanagar.

The books, ‘Echoes from Menchukha Valley’ and ‘Dare to Dreams: Ignite your Inner Fire’ were released by the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein in presence of Speaker APLA, Pasang Dorjee Sona and Minister of PHE & WS, Wangki Lowang.

Mein congratulated both the authors on the release of their respective books and highlighted the importance of such literary work, as it serves as a powerful medium for documenting and preserving culture and traditions of the State.

Sharing his long association with Mito Dirchi who served as Circle Officer and EAC in Namsai District for 13 years, and spent almost 18 years of his service in erstwhile Lohit District, Mein praised Dirchi’s dedication and sincerity. He emphasized the importance of senior government officials documenting their experiences to guide younger generations and shed light on developmental challenges.

Mein reflected on the Govt’s steadfast commitment towards introducing administrative excellence to all corners of the State, which resulted in the formation of Shi-Yomi district in the year 2018, carved out of West Siang district.

Mein noted that the recent inauguration of two additional districts in Arunachal Pradesh, Keyi Panyor and Bichom, is driven by the same commitment of the Govt, leading to the establishment of two new district administrations, that can now effectively cater to the welfare and development needs of those people.

Mein also called for the compilation of diverse literary genres, including poetry, drama, folklore and tribal rhapsodies, and turn them into accessible books, translating them from local scripts to English for a wider audience. He further proposed that the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society take the lead in these initiatives, facilitating the publication and distribution of such books across various libraries, book shops, etc in the State.

In Dirchi’s ‘Echoes from Menchuka Valley’, one can find a vivid portrayal of the Valley’s vibrant landscapes and the traditions of the Membas and other tribes dwelling in the Shi-Yomi District. On the other hand, Dr Banerjee’s ‘Dare to Dreams’ serve as a motivational guide which encourages readers to pursue their dreams with determination.

The event was also attended by Padmashree awardee and President of APLS, Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, Secretary IPR, Nyali Ete, Sr APCS Officer, Marto Riba, Director IPR, Onyok Pertin, Director Research, Kanggo Tayeng and others.