Arunachal

Arunachal: International Women’s Day Celebrated in Tezu

Last Updated: March 8, 2024
1 minute read
TEZU-  The District Administration Lohit celebrated International Women’s Day in collaboration with the Dept. of Women and child Development, DIPR, ArSRLM and Brahmakumari organization. The Chief Guest of the program was Shashvat Saurabh, IAS DC Lohit and Mrs Sailu Bellai attended as the Guest of Honour.

DC Shashsvat Saurabh exhorted that the District administration is always ready to help womenfolk to become empowered. He lauded the efforts of the ArSRLM and Dept of Women and Child Development for their  efforts towards  empowering the women through various activities.

He also said that Under Beti Padhao Beti Bachao Scheme the District administration has been conducting awareness programs in various parts of the District.

Also under BBBP the district Administration will be distributing Cycles, laptops, medical kits etc to selected beneficiaries. He added that digital and financial literacy is crucial in this modern age and the district administration will try to provide all necessary help for the same.

Sailu Bellai while addressing the gathering said that women today have been excelling in all the fields. To be empowered women need not compete or copy men; however, being a woman, itself is special. The role of mother/women in a family and society is multidimensional and it is important that they stay self-motivated.

She also urged women to become self-independent and economically empowered by becoming financially independent. He spoke on the role of SHGs towards making a chain of success and gave the example of Lizzat Papad.

Jayanti Didi from Brahmakumari organisation also spoke on women empowerment and the importance of meditation.

As a part of the program Dish Making competition was also organised and a skit show was performed by students apart from other captivating Dances and song performances.

The program was attended by Kamaleshwar Rao, IAS Assistant Commissioner, all HODs, Officers, Officials, Women Groups, NCC students and others.

