Arunachal

Arunachal: Girls observe International Women’s Day by planting Cherry Blossom Tree in Jigaon

The Department collaborated with the Local NGO for plantation of Cherry Blossom Tree by girls and the initiative has been named as My Sister-Tree.

Last Updated: March 8, 2024
1 minute read
JIGAON-  The Department of Women and Child Development in Kalaktang observed International Women’s Day in a unique style, by planting Cherry Blossom Tree by girls. The initiative has been named as My Sister-Tree.

The Department of Women and Child Development, Kalaktang Block, West Kameng District celebrated Internation Women’s Day at Jigaon Village. The Department collaborated with the Local NGO for plantation of Cherry Blossom Tree by girls.

The plantation program was carried out under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme. The idea is to have Tree sister for the girl Child. The tree shall be taken care by the Girl and they can grow together.

The objective is also to give importance to girl child and also to imbibe love for nature by the children.

Imparting nature education has become important part due to Climate Change and its effects said Dorjee K Thungon, CDPO Kalaktang.

The local NGO Zgang Depga has been planting and taking care of cherry blossom tree since the year 2020.  Any one can sponsor a Cherry Blossom Tree, we the NGO plant the tree and secure the plant till they grow up to reasonable height.

The members of NGO take turns to water the plant in the initial months said Chairman of the NGO Tenzin Norbu Thongchi. He also said that so far all the plants have survived and the program has been 100 percent survival rate.

The program was attended by Officials of Women & Child Development Department, Anganwadi Workers and Helpers of Kalaktang Project, members of NGO Zgang Depga.

