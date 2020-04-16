Itanagar: 141522 PMJDY accounts in SBI credited over Rs 7 Cr as announced by Govt

Itanagar

Till today 141522 PMJDY accounts in SBI have been credited amounting Rs 7, 07, 61000 Cr, informed Niklesh Kumar Mishra, Manager, SBI, Itanagar region. However 71 accounts is closed and customer not traceable. he informed.

The customers having account under Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) and PM Kisan Yojana get credited the amount as per the recent decision of the ministry of the finance, government of India, he informed.

On the same way, 33569 PMKY accounts also get credited the money as announced by the govt. He said.

There are 63 SBI branches across the state and 294 customer service points. Through them we are providing money to the beneficiaries,” he said.

Further he also added that money under PM Kisan Yojana is also being paid to the beneficiaries in the state.

The manager added that those beneficiaries who cannot come to branch offices due to lockdown, we provide them delivering service at doorstep.

Watch Video

He also informed that , all ATMs within capital complex are replenished with cash on regular basis. “There are 59 ATMs of SBI in Itanagar, Naharlaguna and Doimukh. The cash is available in all these ATMs.

Also 12 CDM machines are operating so that people can deposit money,” said Mishra, Manager.

He informed that the ATMs are sanitized on regular basis and customers are advised to maintain the social distances. The banks are functioning as per the guidelines issued by health department and customers are also extending support, he added.