Arunachal: Man arrested by Nirjuli police on murder charge

Itanagar

Nirjuli police arrested an accused on charge of murder of a 9 years boy. The accused was identified as Ram Kumar Gaur who is uncle of decease Sanjeev Gaur, police said. At present the accused is police lockup and for further production before Court.

Nirjuli Police got the information about the murder of a small boy one Taw Tado, resident of P-Sector. The alleged accused Ram Kumar Gaur was immediately arrested by OC PS Insp Minli Geyi, Inspr O. Lego and team.

The father Biren Gaur is at Assam and his mother Mrs Monosari Gaur was at Sil Sango Village under Sagali PS on account of lockdown and boy was staying with his uncle in the resident of local employer Taw Tado at P-sector Nirjuli.

SP Capital and SDPO Naharlagun visited the PS today to supervise the case. and a case has been registered on obtaining the written FIR from the said employer Taw Tado.

However, No motive was found except that the accused was frustrated as he wanted to go home but could not move due to lockdown, and hot hit argument with the father of the deceased boy in the previous day; he seems slightly mentally sick.

SP also examined the accused and he has confessed of killing him by hitting him with Lid(cover) of stainless steel hotcase and by biting with his teeth on neck.

Meanwhile post-mortem of deceased conducted at TRIHMS today and dead body handed over to her biological mother Mrs Monosari Gaur who arrived today on hearing the incident, for last rituals.