Itanagar: CM expressed grief over loss of lives due to landslides

As per reports, at least five persons lost their lives and six got injured in two separate incidents of landslides in Itanagar since Sunday.

May 16, 2022
ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed grief as well as concern over loss of lives due to landslides in the state capital city triggered by incessant rainfall since several days.

As per reports, at least five persons lost their lives and six got injured in two separate incidents of landslides in Itanagar since Sunday. Landslides were also reported at Karsingsa block point, Itanagar Gompa (monastery) and RWD Colony, Itanagar.

Taking stock of the situation arising due to heavy and continuous rains in the state, Khandu appealed all to take precautionary measures, especially those living along river banks, streams and landslide prone areas.

He said that the district administration has identified and earmarked buildings as temporary relief camps and people in vulnerable places may either shift there to other places till the situation returns to normalcy.

“It pains my heart to get information of loss of lives every year during monsoons. I heart goes out to the departed souls and survivors, who are mostly near and dear ones. As I pray for eternal peace of the departed souls, I reiterate that such disasters can be avoided if we respect nature and use common sense in building houses, earth-cutting and blocking natural flow of streams and rivulets,” Khandu said in a message this evening.

The Chief Minister assured that ex-gratia to the deceased and relief to the injured will be provided by the government as per norms.

May 16, 2022
