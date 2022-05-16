Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates six Govt projects at Deomali in Tirap

DEOMALI- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein while visiting interior places under Deomali Sub-Division in Tirap District today inaugurated six nos of projects in presence of Minister of PHE & WS, IT & DoTCL cum Local MLA of 54th Namsang Constituency, Wangki Lowang.

During his visit, DCM inaugurated the following six projects.

25M span RCC Bridge over Namchu River (the bridge will connect Hukanjuri to Deomali without touching Assam and will also leads to historical Namchu lake located in the area),

10 MLD Water Treatment Plant under Augmentation of Drinking Water Supply at Namsang,

Indigenous Prayer Centre Hall (Rangsoam Hum) at Natun Kethi Village,

Primary Health centre at Natun Kethi Village,

35M span RCC Bridge over Bari River (the bridge will connect the adjoining villages to Changlang-Khonsa Trans-Arunachal Highway and shorten the travel time by almost 2 and half hours).

He also inaugurated Mahabhodi Wisdom Rising School run by Mahabhodi Educational, Cultural & Social Welfare Society at Deomali.

Addressing a public meeting at Natun Kethi Village, Mein said that it is essential to visit the interior and remote places in order to get the first-hand knowledge of the conditions in remote places.

He informed that the philosophy of the Govt under the Budget 2022-23 initiative is that ‘no citizen be left behind’ and he is here to see that development and benefits of the Govt schemes are reaching the last man of the society.

He informed that the State Govt has kept a target of connecting the water pipeline to all the household under ‘Har Gar Nal, Har Gar Jal’ under Jal Jivan Mission by 2023, a year ahead of the national target of 2024 and stated that we are committed to achieve this target in the stipulated time. He called upon the people to develop a sense of use of water, to minimize wastage and also to protect the catchment area of source of water.

He called upon the youths of the area to shunt the wrong path and to come forward to avail the benefits under various Govt schemes like Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swalamban Yojana, Chief Minister Paryatan Yojana, Plantation Crops and various schemes under Arunachal Atma Nirbhar Yojana such as Bagwani, Krishi, Pashu Palan and Matsya Palan Yojana while informing that the Govt has enhanced the budget allocation under Deen Dayal Upadhyay Swalamban Yojana and Atma Nirbhar Yojana.

Responding to a series of memorandum submitted by the villagers during his visit, he said to look into it phase by phase on priority basis.

The ministers were accompanied by DC Tirap, Taro Mize, SP Tirap, Kardak Riba, HoDs, PRI Leaders and others during their visit.