Itanagar: JVYWA Crying for Repairing of Ganga-Jollang-Papu Nallah Road

ITANAGAR- The Jully Valley Youth Welfare Association (JVYWA) have submitted a representation to the Chief Engineer PWD Western Zone about bad road condition in Jollang Panchayat and served an ultimatum of 30 days. The association has also given an ultimatum to get the road repaired within 30 days, informed association’s General Secretary, Byabang Noah .

In their representation it also mention that “ failing to fulfill the said demand , the Jully Valley Youth Welfare Association (JVYWA) will resort to democratic movement i.e Chakka Bandh for 12 hours at Jollang Panchayat.

Noah informed Arunachal24, that “ the local residents are facing severe difficulties in transportation due to the bad road condition. The main road and sub-road connecting from Ganga to Papu Nallah via Jollang are in a very poor condition”.

“ several accidents leading to injuries and death have already happened on this stretch in the past few months” informed Noah.

He also informed that “ There is no appropriate drainage system by the side of the road which creates water overflow in rainy seasons. The children and students are facing trouble in going to schools and colleges. For any emergency ambulance, fire fighter vehicles also facing problems due to bad rtoad conditions.

However the Jully Valley Youth Welfare Association (JVYWA) have written complained about this issue to local authorities and panchayat but no action has been taken as of yet .