Arunachal: CCDFC indoor games kickstarts

ITANAGAR- Former Dree Ground Management Committee (DGMC) members toiled relentlessly and tirelessly in nurturing the Dree Ground at Pappu Nallah owing to which we now have a spacious festival ground with all basic amenities under one roof and far from the maddening crowd to enjoy the spirit of Dree festival in its true sense, said DGMC chairman Tage Taling here today.

Inaugurating the Dree festival indoor game competitions of Badminton and Table Tennis as the chief guest, Talin acknowledged and tributed the yeomen contributions of former DGMC chairmen particularly engineers Tadu Tayung and Kuru Sera for their far-sighted and wise decision in bringing a change in the location of the festival ground while also dedicatedly bringing up the same to be at par with festival grounds of other tribes equipped with enough space and basic amenities to accommodate the thousands of Apatanis who throng the capital to join the Dree festival celebration from all over the state.

Narrating the origin and history of Dree festival celebration, Talin also said that the Pappu Nallah Dree Ground is the asset of Apatani people and every Apatani should cooperate with DGMC in upkeeping it and pool in with their ideas and suggestions for its further improvement. He also informed this year two additional washrooms would be constructed while a temporary children’s park was also in the list of additions at the festival ground.

Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee (CCDFC) chairman Dani Sulu informed that more than 50 players from various age groups including both men and women are participating this season with 96 games to be played in both badminton and table tennis. ‘This is so far the largest number of Apatani contingents participating at the CCDFC indoor games meet coming from various parts of the state and it is really encouraging to find so many enthusiastic and budding badminton and table tennis lovers from our community’, he said.

While informing that CCDFC had facilitated in matting the badminton floor with synthetic turf mat from this season onwards, Sulu suggested that the same can be leased out or outsourced to earn revenue for DGMC. ‘Apatanis are a cohesive and united group and this spirit of brotherhood and fraternity as evidenced by coming together of such large number of participants at the tournament should be maintained and passed on to younger generations’, he added.

CCDFC assistant general secretary Nending Lazi offered the welcome address while CCDFC publicity secretary Prof. Nending Ommo moderated the event. Ace state badminton player Mudo Ado, who represented the state in several national Forest games championships and won laurels would be the chief referee.

In badminton, seven categories of play offs are in the lineup including men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s singles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles, veteran men’s singles and doubles, and super veteran men’s singles and doubles. For veteran category, participants need to be 40 years and above while for super veterans it is 50 years and above. In Table Tennis, women would also be competing in the singles category.

Besides offline and online cultural competitions, several sports events including archery competition, football and volleyball are also in the line ups which will be played shortly after this tournament.