Arunachal: AASSAC felicitates Manipur football team head coach

ITANAGAR- In the ongoing Santosh Trophy Football championship at Itanagar, the members of Alumni Association of Sainik Schools Arunachal Chapter (AASSAC) organised a felicitation program for the Manipur Football Association management team at a city hotel here yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Manipur Santosh Trophy management team comprised team manager Thangjam Ibotombi Singh (Rtd.), Assistant Director SAI, Head Coach Thangjam Saran Singh, AFC B-licence holder, Goalkeeper coach Soraisham Premjit Meitei, AFC B-licence holder and Physiotherapist Nandeibam Jina Devi.

Click and Join our WhatsApp Channel

Manipur football team head coach Thangjam Saran Singh is an alumni of Sainik School Imphal. He joined Sainik School Imphal in 1997 and passed out in 2005.

He has a vast playing experience, having played for Manipur under-21 team after which he turned to professional football and played for the best clubs of India including the Churchill brothers, JCT, Salgaocar, Mumbai city and NEROCA.

In his welcome address, President AASSAC Er. Pura Tupe, Chief Engineer HPD appreciated the Manipur team for their excellent performance and for reaching the quarter finals. He also urged the team to maintain the tempo and lift the trophy.

AASSAC General Secretary Techi Tajo in his vote of thanks appreciated Thangjam for bringing good name for the Sainik Schools.

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger down, suddenly stop working in huge outage

The Manipur football team management were presented with Arunachalee local traditional dresses including jackets, gale, mufflers and mementos during a dinner hosted in their honour.

Meanwhile, Manipur football team head coach Thangjam Saran Singh thanked the AASSAC fraternity for the warm reception and hospitality at Itanagar.