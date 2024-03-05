Facebook, Instagram, Messenger down, suddenly stop working in huge outage
NEWS DESK- Facebook, Instagram and Messenger have gone down in what appears to be a huge outage at parent company Meta.
Users found themselves unable to load the apps or websites as normal. On Facebook, affected users found they had been logged out and were unable to get on, while Instagram refused to work at all.
The warnings about being logged out led to widespread concern among users that their accounts had been hacked, and a variety of concerned phrases trended on Twitter/X. But the error messages appear to be the result of problems with Facebook’s login system, not a hack or cyber attack.
Tracking website Down Detector showed vast outages at Instagram, Facebook and Messenger on Thursday, however. The problems were spotted right across the world, suggesting that the outage could be global.
Meta does operate a status page for its business products, including advertising on Facebook and Instagram. That page indicated that all of its products were working as expected.
WhatsApp, which is also owned by Meta, appeared to be working as normal.
Meta reacts
“We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X social media.
X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk was quick to take potshots at Meta, saying, “If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working.”