Facebook, Instagram, Messenger down, suddenly stop working in huge outage

Last Updated: March 5, 2024
NEWS DESK-   Facebook, Instagram and Messenger have gone down in what appears to be a huge outage at parent company Meta.

Users found themselves unable to load the apps or websites as normal. On Facebook, affected users found they had been logged out and were unable to get on, while Instagram refused to work at all.

The warnings about being logged out led to widespread concern among users that their accounts had been hacked, and a variety of concerned phrases trended on Twitter/X. But the error messages appear to be the result of problems with Facebook’s login system, not a hack or cyber attack.

Arunachal: Congress legislature party leader Lombo Tayeng joins BJP

Meta does not run official status pages for its consumer products. And it was yet to post any update on the outage on its official accounts, such as those on Twitter/X.

Tracking website Down Detector showed vast outages at Instagram, Facebook and Messenger on Thursday, however. The problems were spotted right across the world, suggesting that the outage could be global.

Meta does operate a status page for its business products, including advertising on Facebook and Instagram. That page indicated that all of its products were working as expected.

WhatsApp, which is also owned by Meta, appeared to be working as normal.

Meta reacts

“We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X social media.

X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk was quick to take potshots at Meta, saying, “If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working.”

Arunachal: Cabinet approves 39 posts of faculties in TRIHMS

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates new district 'Keyi Panyor'

Arunachal: Pariksha Pe Charcha held at Yupia

Arunachal: APU Pasighat observe One -Day Financial Literacy Week

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates new district 'Keyi Panyor'

Arunachal: Market inspection cum awareness drive held at Balijan Market

Arunachal: NPP will field 30 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections; Thangwang Wangham

Arunachal: Khandu distributes Graduation certificates to 35 startups

Arunachal artist Chow Saratham Namchoom wins Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, CM Congratulates

Arunachal: IAF's Surya kiran all set for Air Show at Donyi-Polo Airport Itanagar on 2nd March

