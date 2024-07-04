Arunachal: Pema Khandu announces roadmap called ‘Mission Olympic 2028’ and ‘Mission Olympic 2032’

TAWANG- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today announced that the state government is preparing a roadmap called ‘Mission Olympic 2028’ and ‘Mission Olympic 2032’ under its ambitious 100-day action plan.

According to Khandu the roadmap will be finalized and implemented within hundred days of the new government, which will scout and nurture talented athletes for the world’s biggest sporting event, the Olympics.

Inaugurating a FIFA Standard Artificial Turf Football Ground at Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium here this morning, he said that the aim is to send as many athletes as possible from the state to the Olympics representing the country.

Khandu also revealed that a new Youth Policy is also under preparation to tap and hone the talents of the youths in various fields. This policy too a part of the 100-day action plan of the state government.

Congratulating the people, especially youths and sportspersons of the district on the asset inaugurated today, the Chief Minister informed that similar FIFA standard facility is being provided in all district headquarters.

“Recently I had the privilege to inaugurate ten such grounds across the state during a program held at Roing. We will ensure that similar facilities are provided at all Assembly constituency and panchayat levels also,” he said.

Khandu also suggested that for upkeep and maintenance of the newly inaugurated artificial turf ground, the High Altitude Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Stadium be handed over to the Tawang district unit of the Arunachal Olympic Association.

“The stadium, complete with a track, will fuel the passion of sports enthusiasts and nurture talent in our region,” he added.

While highlighting that the Tawang Marathon conducted last year has been an immensely successful endeavour, Khandu informed that from this year the event will be organized jointly by the state government and the Indian Army based at Tawang.

“We have also decided that this event will be a calendar event and will be held every year on 24 October that marks the United Nation’s Day. The state government will provide Rs 2 crore as grant-in aid for conduct of the Tawang Marathon, which will be promoted as an international event,” he revealed.

Also present on the occasion were Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, Kalaktang MLA Tseten Chombay, former MLA Tsering Tashi and 190 Mtn Brigade Commander Brig VS Rajput.