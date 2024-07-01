Arunachal: Cloud burst at Sagalee triggers Pare Hydro project to release huge amount of water

YUPIA- Assistant General Manager ( Tech ), Pare Hydro Project Taba Gagung Tebw has appealed to the public dwelling in the downstream of Pare Hydro project to be vigil and not venture out near the river banks for fishing in the next few days.

He informed that a cloud burst had occurred at around 3:30 am on Monday near Sagalee leading to heavy rain fall in the entire Pare river catchment area and flooding of all the tributaries of Pare River.

“A record 1334.00 Cumecs of water has been discharged from the Pare Dam at 8:00am of Monday, which is the highest since 2014. In 2023 the highest water discharge from the dam was recorded at 688.00 Cumecs on 21.06.2023. The discharge from the Pare river dam may increase in coming days due to heavy rainfall in the catchment area of the river,” Gagung added while appealing the public to be alert and abide by the safety guidelines issued by the District Administration.

Pare river catchment area comprises of streams and Nallahs at Leporiang, Sagalee, Nimte, Laptap, Tashi, kheel , Toru and Mepsoro.

As reported from the office of the ADC Sagalee, all the water bodies and the Pare River are flowing above the danger level after the cloud burst on Monday morning. The swollen Pare River also flooded the school compound of Govt. Girls Residential School, Sarkha Happa.

The Administration has appealed to all the denizens to stay away from water bodies and those staying nearby nallahs and rivers have been asked to shift to safer locations.

Also in view of the incessant rains and consequent flood, the DC cum Chairman DDMA has issued directives for the closure of schools and Anganwadi centres from 2nd July to 6th July, 2024.