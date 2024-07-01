Arunachal Flood: Bridge over Kurung River Washed away, Landslide in several places

Arunachal Flood- Due to torrential rains in Arunachal Pradesh a Bridge over Kurung river at Rengchi has been washed away last night. The Kurung river is flowing above the danger mark, making the situation extremely serious.

The strong flow of water has washed away the bridge, which used to connect Kurung Kumey district with the nearby Sangram district. This bridge also connected Palin, Yachuli, Yazali and Itanagar and played an important role in the connectivity of this area. Apart from this, this bridge also connected Sarli and Huri areas going towards China, due to which it also has strategic importance.

It has been raining continuously for the last five days in the state. Therefore, all the rivers of Namsai and Wakro districts have crossed the danger mark. It is being told that flood-like situation prevails in about 34 villages of these two districts. The administration is also constantly in touch with the villagers and precautionary measures are being taken by alerting them. All these villages have been put on high alert.

Diyun, Kharsang in Changlang, and Lekang Constituency in Namsai Severely Impacted due to flood. Assam Rifles, Para military forces, and Administration joins hands in rescue operation in many locations.

A woman miraculously survived after a massive landslide hit the car she was driving on the stretch of road leading to Division 4 in Itanagar. The landslide debris pushed the car into a welding garage and buried it. The woman is reportedly safe.

Due to heavy rainfall causing floods and landslides, all schools in Itanagar capital Region will remain closed from July 2 to July 6, 2024, to ensure the safety of students, as per the order from the Deputy Commissioner.

Torrential rainfall in the last few weeks has wreaked havoc across the state capital, damaging roads and public properties, triggering landslides.

Heavy Rain also triggers landslide in West Kameng district and blocks road.

In view of incessant rains in the last few days and reports of landslides and road blockades in various locations in between Pasighat-Pangin-Aalo (NH-13) , Sinag district administration has issued advisory to avoid journey during heavy rains, specially during night hours to prevent any undue danger as there is a possibility of more rains subsequent days.

The machinery and other resources are deployed at the sites for regular clearing of the road and other infrastructure damages.