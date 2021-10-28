Itanagar: DNGC conducts seminar on western political thought

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Dera Natung Government College’s Department of Political Science conducted a departmental seminar on the theme ‘Political philosophy of western Political Thought’ here at its college campus today.

Associate professor Dr. Kago Gambo in his brief speech encouraged the students to come forward and take active part in such programs where they will get a lot of opportunity to learn and grow.

The students were divided into 8 teams with 2 presenters from each group. The participating students presented papers on various topics and later attended the brainstorming session.

Among the paper presenters, Gokia Yakap of BA 5th Semester was adjudged the best presenter while Tadak Payeng of BA 5th Semester was awarded for his active participation in the question round.

Joba Riba, Guest Faculty felicitated the winners and advised them to work harder in the future.

Students from various semesters and department faculties attended the seminar.