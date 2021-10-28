Arunachal

Arunachal: NSCN (IM) cadre, involved in planning ambush on Assam Rifles, nabbed

The apprehended insurgent has been identified as Self-Styled (SS) 'Sergeant' Dowang Wangsa, a close associate of NSCN (IM)'s operational commander of Tirap district, SS 'Colonel' Apem Tangkhul and SS 'Major' Victor Tangkhul.

October 28, 2021
Arunachal: NSCN (IM) cadre, involved in planning ambush on Assam Rifles, nabbed
ITANAGAR-   Security forces have apprehended a hardcore cadre of NSCN (IM) in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday who was reportedly involved in planning an ambush on the Assam Rifles in a remote village in the district last year, a police source said on Thursday, reported UNI.

“Based on specific input regarding presence of a hardcore NSCN (IM) cadre, a special operation was launched by 6th Assam Rifles along with Tirap Police on 27th October 2021 to intercept movement of the suspected cadre who was later apprehended by the joint team,” it said, adding that a pistol and live ammunition were also recovered from the insurgent.

The apprehended insurgent has been identified as Self-Styled (SS) ‘Sergeant’ Dowang Wangsa, a close associate of NSCN (IM)’s operational commander of Tirap district, SS ‘Colonel’ Apem Tangkhul and SS ‘Major’ Victor Tangkhul.

“The apprehendee, who was involved in planning an ambush on security forces in Sanliam village under Lazu circle of the district on October 21, 2020, disclosed the NSCN (IM) involvement in the planned IED attack on the Assam Rifles,” the AR sources said.

An AR jawan was killed in that attack. Interestingly, the NSCN (IM), in a press statement the very next day, had denied its involvement in the Sanliam village ambush on security forces whereas the apprehendee has given all details including the overall plan and individuals involved in the sabotage activity.

The apprehension of this high-ranking hardcore cadre of NSCN (IM) is a huge embarrassment to the outfit and “once again has exposed the lies of the outfit”, it said. The apprehended insurgent, along with recoveries, was handed over to Khonsa Police Station for further interrogation, sources added.

