Arunachal

Arunachal: DC Tawang Engages Tourism Stakeholders to Boost Visitor Experience and Promote Sustainable Tourism

A major point of discussion was the introduction of a regulated ticketing system at some of Tawang’s most frequented tourist spots.

Last Updated: 15/07/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal; DC Tawang Engages Tourism Stakeholders to Boost Visitor Experience and Promote Sustainable Tourism

TAWANG– In a forward-looking initiative to enhance tourist experiences and promote eco-friendly tourism, Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, chaired a preliminary consultation with tourism stakeholders today at her office in Tawang. The meeting aimed to shape a collaborative, sustainable tourism model in the district, which continues to attract thousands of visitors annually.

The meeting brought together key representatives from the Department of Tourism, Tawang Monastery, village heads from Rho, Jangda, Mogto, Gomkyaleng, and Mirba, and members of the Hoteliers Association of Tawang, among others.

A major point of discussion was the introduction of a regulated ticketing system at some of Tawang’s most frequented tourist spots — including Tawang Monastery, Bumla Pass, Jhongatser Lake, Chumig Gyatse (Holy Waterfall), and Chagzam. The proposed system aims to improve site management, support environmental conservation, and generate revenue for local maintenance and waste management.

DC Namgyal Angmo stressed that the initiative is community-driven and will only move forward with local consensus. “With the growing number of visitors to Tawang, it is vital for us to strike a balance between tourism promotion and sustainability. Developing a system that supports maintenance and generates modest revenue from tourists is a necessary step to protect our natural and cultural heritage,” she stated.

The DC proposed that a part of the revenue from ticketing would go directly to local communities responsible for site upkeep, while another portion would fund eco-friendly practices like waste disposal and cleanliness drives under the administration.

Participants welcomed the consultative approach and offered constructive inputs. The Secretaries of Tawang Monastery and village representatives were asked to discuss the proposal within their communities and submit feedback within two weeks.

The Hoteliers Association and the District Tourism Officer echoed the need for coordinated tourism planning to ensure a high-quality, culturally respectful, and environmentally responsible visitor experience.

The District Administration reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive planning and expressed hope that the initiative would safeguard Tawang’s unique charm while empowering local stakeholders.

