Itanagar: IMC Mayor lays foundation stone of new Boy’s Hostel

ITANAGAR- Simple, yet in an impressive ceremony, Mayor– Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Tame Phassang laid the foundation stone for new Boy’s Hostel, for Don Bosco College -Jullang, Itanagar today. The event was been organized by maintaining the strict COVID-19 protocols.

Speaking on the occasion as Chief guest Tame Phassang expressed his gratitude to the college authority for the inviting in the event and assured that IMC will provide all possible assistance to fulfill their grievances as and when required .

The State Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu is committed to serving the people of the state. We are focusing on improving road connectivity, water facilities, sanitation, improvement of drainage system & developing proper infrastructure. we have several projects planned for the various wards and entire ICR which will be carried out in the coming days, he informed the gathering.

While appreciating the college authority for this initiative of building another hostel with their own expenses, Mayor also stressed on the drug menace in the society. ‘ Drug addiction is a serious problem and has surfaced to the peak. It is easy to get addicted but it is very difficult to get rid of this addiction, So I urged the young students and youths to follow the theme of “Say no to drugs” and carry out their studies with dedication and handwork.

Among others, Chairperson CPM-Jollang Tana Taha Tara, Director DBC, Itanagar Father Jose Chemparathy and other members of the college and IMC attended the event.